The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organising the IPFP Online Boot Camp 2020, a four-week online learning programme for candidates of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Programme (Phase II).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The National academy of Higher education (NAHE), Higher Education Commission (HEC) is organising the IPFP Online Boot Camp 2020, a four-week online learning programme for candidates of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Programme (Phase II).

The intensive four-week programme for the first cohort is scheduled to officially begin on 27th April, prior to which another orientation session will be held with the instructors, a press release said.

The purpose of this Boot Camp is to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills and attitudes in three dimensions: teaching and learning, research management, and professional practice.

In this regard, NAHE held an introductory meeting with the first cohort of IPFP Online Boot Camp 2020 on microsoft Teams. All NAHE team members and 42 participants of the first cohort attended the meeting.

Rector NAHE, Prof. Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali welcomed the participants and gave a brief introduction, followed by introductions by the team members and participants.

The purpose, overview and basic technical information for the programme was shared with participants. Participants also shared a positive feedback. They thanked NAHE and HEC, and appreciated their effort and guidance.

IPFP Online Boot Camp 2020 aims to provide a virtual, immersive, and integrated world-class learning experience that will prepare candidates for their academic careers. Turning the challenge of online learning into an opportunity to learn 21st century skills, the participants, who already hold doctoral degrees, will enter their academic professions with an added advantage. It will be led by international academics and scholars from the USA, Canada and United Kingdom, as well as experts from Pakistan.