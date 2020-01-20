Higher Education Commission's panel comprising senior medical teachers and researchers, has successfully completed the extensive review of post graduate programs offered by Jinnah Sindh Medical University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Higher Education Commission's panel comprising senior medical teachers and researchers, has successfully completed the extensive review of post graduate programs offered by Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

According to details made available here Monday Dr. Jawad Ahmed (Khyber Medical University-Peshawar), Dr. Nakhshab Chaudhary (King Edward Medical University - Lahore), Dr. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli (Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University - Larkana) and Dr. Muhammad Arif Khattak (Bahria University- Islamabad), Dr. Mudassir A. Khan (Khyber Medical University- Peshawar) and Dr. Muhammad Ovais Omer (University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences - Lahore) were the members of two separate teams constituted for the purpose.

They were said to be also joined by Dr Nadia Tahir, MD, of QAA-HEC (the policy making and monitoring organization for enhancement and assurance of quality in higher education of Higher Education Commission).

During a dedicated session the inter-professional education (IPE) team extensively discussed JSMUs performance against the IPE standards prescribed by the HEC whereas the post graduate level research team reviewed all MS/M.Phil and equivalent programmes.

Professor Tariq Rafi, the Vice Chancellor, JSMU appreciated the efforts of QEC to organize the visit and reiterated that the university was committed to achieving excellence and compliance with HEC criteria in all aspects.

Dr. Abdul Wahid Usmani, Director QEC who led the visit highlighted the JSMU existing practices and accomplishments achieved so far including the formalization of standardized university policies, SOPs, organogram, Key Performance Indicators based performance evaluation, Job Descriptions of key officials, Terms of Reference of university wide committees etc.

The committees reviewed the University Portfolio Report and Programme review documents along with the available evidences, validated the same during interactions with deans, Registrar, institutional and support department heads, faculty and students of all levels.

They also had field visits to significate university facilities including laboratories, libraries, classrooms, faculty offices, dental OPD, support departments etc.

The teams shared their observations and recommendations for further improvement in the existing system.

The Vice Chancellor, thanked the panel members for their valuable input and assured them full and continued efforts for compliance.