UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Education Essential For Provision Of Human Resources: Chief Minister Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Higher education essential for provision of human resources: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said achieving of higher education was essential for provision of better human resources but skill development and technical knowledge also were also required in the present era

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said achieving of higher education was essential for provision of better human resources but skill development and technical knowledge also were also required in the present era.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting of Higher Education Commission (HEC), said press release issued here.

Chief Minister Balochistan said system remains optimally functional when mechanism was completely correct and there was lack of better human resources in our province.

"We strive to focus on most significant issues in our colleges and universities for promotion of modern education which is necessary requirement of the hour", he said.

The Chief Minister said viable proposals would be considered in this context and could make decisions in view of all aspects for better interest of the province.

Earlier, Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Officer Rashid Kamal briefed the meeting about handing over of Higher Education Commission's matters from center to to the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Education Rashid HEC All From

Recent Stories

Group of Migrants Found Alive in Refrigerated Truc ..

16 seconds ago

Pakistan expresses serious concern over Afghan for ..

18 seconds ago

Catalan Students Pitch Tents in Central Barcelona ..

20 seconds ago

Slovak Foreign Minister Slams 50-Day Polling Morat ..

22 seconds ago

Amnesty urges govt to address hazardous air proble ..

28 seconds ago

Turkish Parliament Condemns US Vote Recognizing Ar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.