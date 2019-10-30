Higher education essential for provision of human resources: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said achieving of higher education was essential for provision of better human resources but skill development and technical knowledge also were also required in the present era

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said achieving of higher education was essential for provision of better human resources but skill development and technical knowledge also were also required in the present era.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting of Higher Education Commission (HEC), said press release issued here.

Chief Minister Balochistan said system remains optimally functional when mechanism was completely correct and there was lack of better human resources in our province.

"We strive to focus on most significant issues in our colleges and universities for promotion of modern education which is necessary requirement of the hour", he said.

The Chief Minister said viable proposals would be considered in this context and could make decisions in view of all aspects for better interest of the province.

Earlier, Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Officer Rashid Kamal briefed the meeting about handing over of Higher Education Commission's matters from center to to the province.