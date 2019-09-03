UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Regulatory Authority Imposes Rs 500,000 Fines On Riphah Varsity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Higher Education Regulatory Authority imposes Rs 500,000 fines on Riphah varsity

The Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed Rs 500,000 fine on Riphah International University Islamabad for announcing various disciplines in its Malakand Campus without issuance of formal registration by the Authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed Rs 500,000 fine on Riphah International University Islamabad for announcing various disciplines in its Malakand Campus without issuance of formal registration by the Authority.

An official communique issued here Tuesday, said that HERA has imposed the fine under section 19(1)(a) of the HERA's Ordinance read with Rule-19(1)(a) of the HERA functions and Regulations 2006.

It said in case of non-payment of fine within a week's time, the amount shall be recoverable as arrears of land revenue.

The management of Riphah International University Islamabad has further been advised to remove all the panaflex, advertisement billboard relating to admission in " Riphah Malakand Campus" and stop educational activities till the registration processes are materialized.

It is worth mentioning that HERA had issued a notice to the management of Riphah International University Islamabad and an opportunity of personal hearing was extended to them, but the University's administration failed to satisfy the Authority.

