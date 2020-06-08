UrduPoint.com
Higher Education Students Urges Extra Time For Submission Of Thesis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:44 PM

The students of higher education in Pakistan have demanded for a clear announcement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and all universities across the country of at least six months to one year extension due to coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The students of higher education in Pakistan have demanded for a clear announcement by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and all universities across the country of at least six months to one year extension due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued her on Monday, the Minister for Federal Education, Chairman Higher Education Commission(HEC), Universities' Vice Chancellors, Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee, Universities' Faculty and students Federations have been urged that an announcement is being awaited by BS, MS, PhD departments to announce an extension of time period in last dates of submission of thesis due to the pandemic.

They said, "As the institutions, labs, are closed and students have been sent to homes. All hostels are vacated by the administration of all universities across Pakistan so in such circumstances it is hard to continue work on thesis regularly".

They added that many students need traveling in country to conduct surveys and interviews which is not possible in current circumstances.

Inside the labs the experiment work is totally stopped especially the chemicals purchase and transport process became more difficult which halted their work, they maintained.

Even meeting with officials, concerned officers, target population, stake holders and public for questionnaires, surveys, interviews became also difficult and more time requirement has become the dire need of scholars as the pandemic is beyond the human control, the students and supervisors asked.

They went on saying that HEC has not yet announced any policy or announcement about the extension in study period or special time relaxation of atleast six months -one year, due to Covid-19 pandemic which affected more the students, scholars and supervisors especially for those who are completing 3-4, and 7-8 maximum years for MS & PHD thesis respectively in the month of June, July and August 2020.

