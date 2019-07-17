(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) The students of higher education, BS (Face-to-Face) M. Phil and PhD have been allowed to take admissions in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) through online process.The admissions in the higher education's programs will be merit-based and selected applicants will be contacted through SMS/Email after short-listing for payment of first semester fee.

According to the Director Admissions, the ongoing admissions for the registration in the higher education's programs will continue till August 19.