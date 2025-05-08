HITEC University Becomes Pakistan’s First International Combat Robotics Champion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The HITEC University, Taxila become Pakistan’s first-ever international champion in the field of combat robotics by wining “ENIM Robot 10 Combat Robotics Competition” organized in Tunisia.
According to the university's press release - a group of passionate engineering students including Hamza Chughtai, Zain Chughtai, Abdul Wahid, Uzair Ahmed formed Team Megabyte with a vision to represent HITEC University and Pakistan on global platforms.
The press release said that from local innovation to national dominance, the team rapidly rose through Pakistan’s top robotics events including SOFTEC Champion – FAST NUCES Lahore, NASCON Champion – FAST NUCES Islamabad, NERC Champion – NUST and YRT Champion – UET Peshawar.
With consistent dedication and technical excellence, Megabyte reached new heights in 2025 by securing the international title in Tunisia, bringing immense pride to HITEC University and Pakistan. Kamran Afaq, Vice Chancellor, HITEC University said that the team Megabyte had not only raised the name of the university on an international stage but also set a benchmark for aspiring engineers across the country.
