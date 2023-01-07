UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, Pakistan Sign MoU On Education Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Hong Kong, Pakistan sign MoU on education cooperation

Hong Kong, Education Secretary, Choi Yuk-Lin said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marked the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation between Hong Kong and Pakistan in the area of education

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):Hong Kong, Education Secretary, Choi Yuk-Lin said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marked the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation between Hong Kong and Pakistan in the area of education.

Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government signed a MOU with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan to enhance education collaboration.

The MOU provided a framework to facilitate strategic education collaboration between Hong Kong and Pakistan and covers mutually beneficial initiatives, including the exchange of expertise and experience, exchange of educational literature, teaching aids, and demonstration materials, as well as exchanges of scholars, teachers, experts, students, and other education personnel, according to an official press release, People's Daily reported.

The HKSAR government has signed nine MOUs with countries along the Belt and Road to date, which demonstrates the HKSAR government's commitment to and effort in enhancing the internationalization of education as well as strengthening educational ties and exchanges with the Belt and Road countries, Choi said.

"I am confident that the MOU will facilitate more comprehensive exchanges and collaboration in education between the two places," she added.

