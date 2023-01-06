UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Signs MOU With Pakistan On Education Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan to enhance education collaboration

The MOU provides a framework to facilitate strategic education collaboration between Hong Kong and Pakistan and covers mutually beneficial initiatives, including the exchange of expertise and experience, exchange of educational literature, teaching aids and demonstration materials, as well as exchanges of scholars, teachers, experts, students and other education personnel, according to an official press release, China.

Choi Yuk-lin, education secretary of the HKSAR government, said that the MOU marks the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation between Hong Kong and Pakistan in the area of education.

The HKSAR government has signed nine MOUs with countries along the Belt and Road to date, which demonstrates the HKSAR government's commitment to and effort in enhancing the internationalization of education as well as strengthening educational ties and exchanges with the Belt and Road countries, Choi said.

"I am confident that the MOU will facilitate more comprehensive exchanges and collaboration in education between the two places," she said.

