Honhaar Scholarship Program Launched For Students In Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Applicants must meet eligibility criteria to secure Honhaar Scholarships
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) In a significant move to support the students, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a Rs130 billion merit-based scholarship program on Tuesday.
The department praised the scholarship initiative as a visionary step by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, designed to promote education and support deserving students.
The Punjab Higher Education Department revealed that over 68,000 students have applied for the Honhaar Scholarship Program. The applications have come from students at 65 universities, 359 colleges, and 12 medical colleges across the province.
ELIGIBILTIY CRITERIA FOR HONHAAR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must have a domicile from any district in Punjab.
- Must be under 22 years of age on the closing date for applications.
- Must be enrolled in selected disciplines at designated universities or colleges for the fall session of 2024. Newly enrolled MBBS and BDS students in 2024 are also eligible.
- Family monthly income must be below Rs 300,000 (Affidavit required).
- Minimum marks required for eligibility:
-Medical Colleges: 80% or higher.
- Top Universities: 80% or higher.
- Public Sector Universities: 75% or higher for Science and 70% or higher for Arts and Social Sciences.
- HED Colleges: 65% or higher for Science and 60% or higher for Arts and Social Sciences.
Under the program, students pursuing degrees in 68 disciplines will be awarded scholarships.
In alignment with Maryam Nawaz’s vision, 30,000 students will receive scholarships annually.
The scholarship will cover full tuition fees for undergraduate programs lasting 4 to 5 years.
