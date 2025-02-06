Open Menu

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme To Be Expanded To Other Provinces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:01 PM

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announces an increase in number of laptops provided to students in Punjab, raising the total to 110,000

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the expansion of the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to include students from other provinces.

She gave this approval while addressing a meeting of Higher education in Lahore today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the number of laptops provided to students in Punjab, raising the total to 110,000.

She further approved the formal inclusion of second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.

In addition, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the establishment of a special helpline dedicated to supporting students under the Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop schemes, ensuring smooth access to the benefits.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the eligibility standards for Honhaar Scholarships in Punjab would remain the same for students from other provinces.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Same From

Recent Stories

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other ..

Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces

3 minutes ago
 PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee co ..

PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacul ..

PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

1 hour ago
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

1 hour ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

1 hour ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

2 hours ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education