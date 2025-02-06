Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday approved the expansion of the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to include students from other provinces.

She gave this approval while addressing a meeting of Higher education in Lahore today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the number of laptops provided to students in Punjab, raising the total to 110,000.

She further approved the formal inclusion of second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.

In addition, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the establishment of a special helpline dedicated to supporting students under the Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop schemes, ensuring smooth access to the benefits.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the eligibility standards for Honhaar Scholarships in Punjab would remain the same for students from other provinces.