HRDP for Pak Army Officers concludes at IIUI

A one-month long 37th Human Resource Development Program organized by Dawah Academy for the Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan concluded here at Dawah Academy with the address of President International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A one-month long 37th Human Resource Development Program organized by Dawah Academy for the Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan concluded here at Dawah Academy with the address of President International Islamic University (IIU), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal said that promotion of knowledge is a pre-requisite to maintain global peace.

IIU President appreciated that Dawah academy has been arranging important courses for human resource development and Islamic orientation.

He also shared university's vision of progress and apprised of the latest steps taken by the University for Academic Excellence.

Referring to the bond of Saudi Arabia with Pakistani Army, IIU President said that the Saudi nation has immense love for the Pakistani forces. He maintained that the course is an opportunity to all the participants as they must use this as a key to the door of knowledge.

He said it is appreciable that Pakistani forces have given special importance to knowledge and its promotion.

He vowed that such courses would be increased to involve all important professionals of society to bring positive change and add more pace to the peace and prosperity in the society.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah Academy also addressed the ceremony and apprised of the academy's vision, activities and future goals. He reiterated his resolve that the academy would double this sort of important programs in future.

On the occasion, the participants termed the course of Dawah Academy as one of the most constructive activities in their lifetime.

They also thanked Chairman Department of Training, course Incharge, Dr. Zaheer ud din Behram and course coordinator Dr. Hafiz Ahmed Hammad for their untiring efforts for the success of course.