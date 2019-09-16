UrduPoint.com
HSATI Felicitates The Newly Office Bearers Of HCSTSI

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

HSATI felicitates the newly office bearers of HCSTSI

The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Monday felicitated the newly elected unopposed body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries for the year 2019-2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Monday felicitated the newly elected unopposed body of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries for the year 2019-2020.

In a joint statement here, HSATI Chairman Muhammad Shahid Qaim-khani, Senior Vice Chairman Shuja Razzak Memon, Vice Chairman Umer Tariq and Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry while congratulating the election unopposed of Doulat Ram Lohana, Moiz Abbas Muhammad Yaseen Khilji as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of HCSTSI hoped the will make their all out efforts in resolving issues of not only business community but also the small traders and industrialists.

Besides the workers community, they said that the small and medium enterprises (SME's) of Hyderabad were experiencing numerous issues which need to address for rapid industrial development.

They hoped that HCSTSI representatives will also apprise the government about these issues and submit their suggestions and recommendations for the larger interest of the industrial development of the Hyderabad.

