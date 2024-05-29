HSC Annual Papers Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Under the supervision of Larkana Education Board (BISE), the annual examination of the HSC-I, and HSC-II have started on Wednesday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Under the supervision of Larkana education board (BISE), the annual examination of the HSC-I, and HSC-II have started on Wednesday.
During the annual examinations of 2024, Over one lakh candidates belonging to two Taluks of Meher and Khairpure Nathan Shah of Samit Dadu district of Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot districts are participating in the exams, for which, a total of 120 examination centers have been established to facilitate the students of different areas.
A total of 33 raiding teams have been constituted to prevent the students from cheating during the exams.
The teams include 15 teams from the Education Board Larkana and 18 teams from the Education Department.
Education Board Larkana has declared 51 examination centers of five districts of Larkana division including two Taluks of Dadu district as most sensitive while 38 examination centers as highly sensitive and 28 examination centers were declared sensitive.
Meanwhile, under the supervision of Education Board Larkana, paper of HSC class Sindhi was taken, in which over fifty one thousand candidates from five districts of Larkana division, including two Taluks of Dadu district, Meher and K.N Shah, participated in the exams.
The raiding teams visited the examination centers of Larkana Division, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot including two Taluks of Meher and KN Shah of Dadu district and registered copy cases against a total of 71 candidates.
During raid, some 88 fake candidates were found present in the examination centers.
Later, these fake students were asked to go out from the examination centers.
