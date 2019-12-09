UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSC Part-I (Pre-Medical & Pre-Eng) Exams-2019 Result Announced

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

HSC Part-I (Pre-Medical & Pre-Eng) exams-2019 result announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana has announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana has announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups here Monday.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 21834 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 21834 candidates (12289 boys and 9545 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2019 in Pre-Medical Group.

Out of these 15399 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 2873 candidates in five papers, 877 in four papers, 750 in three papers, 252 in two papers, 121 boys and girls students in one paper, 2237 candidates were failed in all papers. While, the result of 1062 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that; in Pre-Engineering Group, 13814 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 13814 appeared in the annual examinations-2019.

Some 9608 Boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the six papers, 1947 in five papers, 1026 in four papers, 321 in three papers,102 in two papers and 70 in one paper. 740 candidates were failed in all papers. While the results of 407 boys and girls candidates have been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would bedelivered to their respective institution.

Related Topics

Larkana Same Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Mehar Kandhkot BISE All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi banks record net income of AED15 billion ..

31 minutes ago

US Expands Magnitsky Sanctions to Individuals, Com ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Content Market attracts global ..

46 minutes ago

2 suspects killed, 3 passers-by injured in encount ..

2 minutes ago

Govt adopted aggressive approach to provide relief ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.