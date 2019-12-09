HSC Part-I (Pre-Medical & Pre-Eng) exams-2019 result announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana has announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups here Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Larkana has announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups here Monday.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 21834 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 21834 candidates (12289 boys and 9545 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2019 in Pre-Medical Group.

Out of these 15399 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 2873 candidates in five papers, 877 in four papers, 750 in three papers, 252 in two papers, 121 boys and girls students in one paper, 2237 candidates were failed in all papers. While, the result of 1062 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that; in Pre-Engineering Group, 13814 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 13814 appeared in the annual examinations-2019.

Some 9608 Boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the six papers, 1947 in five papers, 1026 in four papers, 321 in three papers,102 in two papers and 70 in one paper. 740 candidates were failed in all papers. While the results of 407 boys and girls candidates have been with-held in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would bedelivered to their respective institution.