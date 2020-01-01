UrduPoint.com
HSSC Annual Exams From April 28

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Annual examination of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination under the BISE will commence from April 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Annual examination of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) examination under the BISE will commence from April 28.

A handout of the board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Wednesday said the decision had been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Students may submit forms with single fee by Jan 30 from Jan 6, 2020 with double fee by February 10 from Jan 31 and with triple fee by February 17 from Feb 11, it added.

The aspirant might deposit fee with triple fee and a fine of Rs 500 daily 10 days before the commencement of the examination, the Board will issue the admission forms for the examination from January 6, it said.

