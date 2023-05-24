UrduPoint.com

HSSC Exams To Start In Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas Divisions From May 30

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday, announced the annual examinations of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) from May 30 in three southern divisions of the province.

The minister, in a statement issued here, informed that examination of class 11 and 12 in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions would be conducted in two shifts.

He said that the annual HSSC examination has already started in Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions after the conclusion of the matriculation exams by the concerned boards of intermediate and secondary education.

The minister further said that overall 0.489 million students would appear in the HSSC part I and II examination across Sindh and over 700 examination centres have been established for the purpose.

He said that 390 vigilance teams have been formed in all divisions of the province while women vigilance teams have also been formed to visit examination centres for female students.

Ismail Rahu said that the use of mobile phones by students as well as teachers during the examination was completely prohibited and students found using mobile phones or unfair means during exams would be declared as failures.

The provincial minister said that during the matriculation examination, 3,565 students were caught cheating in the exams while 2,600 mobile phones were seized. More than 800 students were caught changing answer sheets and appearing in the exam in place of others, he added.

