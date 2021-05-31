UrduPoint.com
Hunarkada Opens Admission In Visual & Performing Arts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Hunarkada opens admission in visual & performing arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Hunerkada college of Visual and Performing Arts has opened admissions in three months, six months one year diploma in music, painting, sculpture and calligraphy.

Head of Hunarkada College, Amna Shah told APP on Monday that students would learn and explore different aspects of art under the supervision of professional trainers.

She said highly qualified, skilled and talented intellectuals of visual and performing arts would educate and practically train the students in art.

She said Hunerkada is providing a platform for focused and artistically gifted modern Pakistani artists committed to accepting the task of initiating a contemporary dialogue with the rest of the world.

Amna Shah said Hunerkada is affectively teaching courses in visual and performing arts in morning from 10am to 1 pm and in evenings from 2pm to 5pm.

Most of our courses have classes four days a week from Monday to Thursday with both Morning & Evening shifts.

