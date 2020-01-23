Hundreds seek admission to Baqai Medical University postgraduate programmes

Over 200 candidates, medical, dental and pharmacy graduates appeared here Thursday in the admission test to series of postgraduate programmes being offered by Baqai Medical University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Over 200 candidates, medical, dental and pharmacy graduates appeared here Thursday in the admission test to series of postgraduate programmes being offered by Baqai Medical University.

According to university officials postgraduate programme in more than eight different disciplines of medicine are regularly held along with specialization programmes in dentistry and pharmacy.

Results of these tests were said to be available on thevarsity website.