Hunerkada Announces Admissions In Fashion & Design Courses

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced admission in Fashion and Design courses.

Hunerkada announced registration in 3, 6 months & 1-year programme.

The classes would be conducted from Monday to Thursday, said a statement.

Director of Hunerkada Amina Shah, said that Hunerkada is one of the oldest art institute in capital city that offered degree and short-term courses in Fine Arts and Design and has produced over 300 graduates in last decade. It has also trained more than 3,000 young enthusiasts in its short courses.

For further details, interested students can contact: (051) 2211152-53 or WhatsApp +923156993443 Or Visit: 217-B, Margalla Road (North) F-10/3, Islamabad.

