UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunerkada Announces Music, Vocal Courses

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:46 PM

Hunerkada announces music, vocal courses

Hunerkada Arts College Islamabad on Friday announced instrumental music and vocal training short courses and diploma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Hunerkada Arts College Islamabad on Friday announced instrumental music and vocal training short courses and diploma.

According to Hunerkada, training courses would be arranged for three months, six months and one year.

The instrumentals courses would include Guitar, Violin, Key board, Rubab, Drums & Percussions.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that highly qualified, skilled and talented intellectuals of visual and performing arts would impart training.

She said that Hunerkada provides a secure platform for focused to new artists.

She said that students would learn and explore different aspects of art under the supervision of professional trainers in order to pursue shining careers in their fields in the field of music.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

49 seconds ago

Poll Shows 55% of Russians Trust President Putin

4 minutes ago

If Slovakia Does Not Need Russia's Sputnik V, Othe ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow on Sputnik V Supply to Slovakia: We Did Our ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Have Responsible Approach ..

7 minutes ago

Top US Officer in Ukraine Travels East Amid Rising ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.