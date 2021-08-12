Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion short courses

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:16 PM

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts on Thursday announced to organize classes of textile and fashion designing short courses aiming at promoting arts and fashion skills in the field of traditional culture

According to Hunerkada officials, the registration process was started for 3 months, 6 months, and one year program.

Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP, that highly professional faculty would impart training to the participants about textile advanced skills and new fashion.

She said that registered participants would be imparted training about a wide variety of techniques and topics, including vector pattern design, block-printing, texture mapping, creating watercolor fabric, and more.

She said that there were so many topics to explore and with the support of experienced artists students would learn advanced skills in the textile & fashion fields.

Amna said that Textile and Fashion designers play a vital role in the fashion industry.

She said that Hunerkada short courses were perfect for beginners, or those already working in fashion textile fields and wanted to expand their skills.

