Hunerkada To Start Fashion, Textile Classes From Jan 19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:29 PM

Hunerkada to start Fashion, Textile classes from Jan 19

Hunerkada, an art school will start Fashion and Textile designing classes from January 19th to teach the properties of fiber, yarn,dyes and latest trends of clothing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will start Fashion and Textile designing classes from January 19th to teach the properties of fiber, yarn,dyes and latest trends of clothing.

An official of the institute said that they will offer three to six months short course and one year diploma too.

He said that the classes will offer the students to come across the intellectual and practical demands of the printing and textile industry.

He said that the course will basically comprise the method to generate designs for knitted, printed and surface ornamented fabrics.

He said that the brilliant designers and experienced professionals was invited to instruct the students.�He mention that the course will provide the ideas encouraged by a huge range of visual studies, adding that it would also provide a chance to experience handlooms, dyeing and printing.

