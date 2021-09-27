UrduPoint.com

Hunerkada To Start Rubab Teaching Classes From Tomorrow

Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would start 'Rubab' classes from September 28 (Tuesday) with the aim to refine the skills of young talent on playing the centuries old stringed musical instrument and improve knowledge on musical theorie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would start 'Rubab' classes from September 28 (Tuesday) with the aim to refine the skills of young talent on playing the centuries old stringed musical instrument and improve knowledge on musical theories.

Talking to APP, Head of Hunerkada Amna Shah said, "We have offered various classes in a new session in which famous instrument 'RUBAB' will be conducted in two days a week (Friday-Saturday).

She said the training session would be delivered by renowned instructors and musicians to the young artists that would help them comprehend the skill with mastery to showcase their hidden talent.

Hunerkada was a place for learning classical music and various instruments like rubab, piano, guitar and many other instruments.

Rubab teaching classes were held for beginners or those who wanted to learn Indian classical music for rubab, she added.

The musical classes could also be attended online via Skype and also physically at the individual classes held at the academy.

The whole learning course would be for six months in which an individual would be able to understand complete music theory comprising both Western and Indian Classical Theory along with learning different ragas (a melodic framework for improvisation and composition) to be played on rubab.

