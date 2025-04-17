Hungary Announces 400 Fully-funded Scholarships For Pakistani Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM
Hungary has announced 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Hungary has announced 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students.
Higher Education Department Punjab (HEDP) source confirmed that this announcement was made during the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto to Pakistan.
It is worth mentioning here that during his visit, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for cooperation in the fields of education, trade, industry and culture. He said, "We see Pakistan as a sincere friend, which is working seriously for regional peace.
Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that after the announcement of 400 scholarships, more than 1700 Pakistani students have applied so far, which shows the popularity of Hungarian educational programs.
Meanwhile HEDP has further confirmed several scholarship opportunities are available for Pakistani students, including both domestic and international options. Many programs offer full or partial funding for higher education, covering tuition, living expenses, and sometimes travel costs.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives US Consul General
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisatio ..
Islamabad Police solve three high-profile murder mystries , arrest eight includi ..
NHSD holds event to mark Int'l Day of Happiness
Cabinet panel reviews draft KP Zakat & Ushr Act Amendment Bill
Up-gradation of Walton road completed
Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally
WAPDA to complete development works in New Mirpur city by May 2025
Rescuers demonstrate skill with modern technology in mock flood exercise
District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation
CM Bugti directs to complete Pri-Koh water supply schemes till June
Woman crushed to death by dumper
More Stories From Education
-
Hungary announces 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students2 minutes ago
-
Education board sets new standards in exams52 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University, NCHD collaborate to boost literacy through student-led initiative3 hours ago
-
15th Int'l PSM Conference inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University2 days ago
-
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 162 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference2 days ago
-
VC AIOU urges students to set goals for achieving success with high GPA2 days ago
-
KP standing committee discuss incident of paper leakage in Mardan Board7 days ago
-
101 copy case reported during SSC examination8 days ago
-
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination9 days ago
-
US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD] for Pakistan9 days ago
-
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa9 days ago