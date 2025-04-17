Hungary announces 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Hungary has announced 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students.

Higher Education Department Punjab (HEDP) source confirmed that this announcement was made during the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto to Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that during his visit, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for cooperation in the fields of education, trade, industry and culture. He said, "We see Pakistan as a sincere friend, which is working seriously for regional peace.

Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that after the announcement of 400 scholarships, more than 1700 Pakistani students have applied so far, which shows the popularity of Hungarian educational programs.

Meanwhile HEDP has further confirmed several scholarship opportunities are available for Pakistani students, including both domestic and international options. Many programs offer full or partial funding for higher education, covering tuition, living expenses, and sometimes travel costs.