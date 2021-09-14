UrduPoint.com

Hussain Inaugurates Computer Lab At KIU

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated High-Performance Computing Laboratory at Department of Computer Sciences, Karakorum International University (KIU), Gilgit

A high-tech lab has been sponsored by Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN)-University of the Central Asia under its Mountain University Program. The lab will be a value addition to research activities in Artificial Intelligence for both faculty and students as well at KIU.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hussain Shah appreciated the efforts by KIU and Department of Computer Science for the recent research activities and achievements. He highlighted the importance of IT for E-Governance and expressed interest in different ideas floated by KIU for future initiatives.

He further assured KIU that his ministry will establish a state-of-the-art Computing Laboratory at department of computer sciences Head Department of Computer Science Dr. Aftab Ahmed Khan, in his speech, thanked the donors and AKU for their generous support. He also apprised the audience about the Department of Computer Sciences' current national and international research projects. He highlighted the importance of this lab in contributing to future research of faculty and students.

At the end, Vice Chancellor thanked all the visiting guests, faculty, and management staff who put their efforts to make the event successful.

