HYD-LUMHS sets stage for international conference 2019

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to organize two day international conference 2019 at its campus from Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to organize two day international conference 2019 at its campus from Saturday.

According to university spokesman, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will inaugurate the conference Saturday morning at Lateef Hall LUMHS Jamshoro.

The conference themed "SKILLS TO CURE", is aimed at bringing together the best minds in the field of medical science both clinical and researchers to share and exchange the views, knowledge and expertise.

Prior to conference, a total 21 pre-conference workshops in various specialties were organized from November 18, 2019. More than one thousand delegates have been registered to attend the International Conference, the spokesman informed.