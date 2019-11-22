UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HYD-LUMHS Sets Stage For International Conference 2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:12 PM

HYD-LUMHS sets stage for international conference 2019

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to organize two day international conference 2019 at its campus from Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to organize two day international conference 2019 at its campus from Saturday.

According to university spokesman, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will inaugurate the conference Saturday morning at Lateef Hall LUMHS Jamshoro.

The conference themed "SKILLS TO CURE", is aimed at bringing together the best minds in the field of medical science both clinical and researchers to share and exchange the views, knowledge and expertise.

Prior to conference, a total 21 pre-conference workshops in various specialties were organized from November 18, 2019. More than one thousand delegates have been registered to attend the International Conference, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Exchange Cure Nasir Jamshoro November 2019 All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

34 Turkish university enter world university ranki ..

2 minutes ago

Second round scores at the DP World Tour Champions ..

2 minutes ago

All City hospitals being upgraded: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body express reservations about ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan-China friendship unparalleled, reflection ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says Stands With Hong Kong But Also Stands W ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.