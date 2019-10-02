UrduPoint.com
IAEA Gifts Equipment Worth Rs 2m To Virtual University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:32 PM

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborator has gifted advanced equipment worth Rs 2.05 million to Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) to strengthen its laboratory facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborator has gifted advanced equipment worth Rs 2.05 million to Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) to strengthen its laboratory facilities.

The Agency handed over these equipment including Micropipette sets, RFID Reader Antenna, Ear Tag Applicator, RFID Ear Tags, Mini PCR Plate centrifuge, Vortex, Spinner Centrifuges (Sprout Minicentrifuge) and consumables, to VU Bio Science Department at a ceremony held here, said a varsity spokesman here on Wednesday.

He added that IAEA maintained several specialist laboratories which support its activities; develop innovative technologies and provide training. The Agency, he said, also offered several important technical and analytical services to member states and other laboratories, ranging from providing reference material to the calibration of equipment and testing of services.

He mentioned, VU Science & Technology Faculty's Dean Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar collaborated with Dr. Kathiravan Periasamy from IAEA, Vienna, Austria for the betterment of Biotechnology Department.

In this connection, Dr. Tanveer Hussain, Head of Biotechnology Department worked there recently, while Kamran Abbas, Tutor Molecular Biology was on research training in the same laboratory.

Meanwhile, VU Rector appreciated the contributions of Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar and Bioscience Department for effectively representing and earning recognition for the varsity at national and international level.

