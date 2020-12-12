IBA, OTF sign agreement to support Covid-19 affected students

Institute of Business Administration-Karachi and Orange Tree Foundation have signed an agreement to support deserving IBA students whose families have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration-Karachi and Orange Tree Foundation have signed an agreement to support deserving IBA students whose families have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scholarship will support 25 such students in their final year of undergraduate programs, in addition to offering 5 general scholarships for students from underprivileged backgrounds, said IBA statement on Saturday.

The signing ceremony was held online which was also attended by Chief Executive Officer of OTF, Omer Mateen Allahwala, IBA's Director Alumni and Corporate Relations, Ms.

Malahat Awan, and OTF's Head of Marketing and Communications , Ms. Bemisal Iqbal.

Omer Mateen Allahwala outlined OTF's vision of actively working to establish educational equity in the country while Ms. Malahat Awan highlighted the future plans of the two partners in offering trainings to scholarship recipients and helping them become contributing members of the society.

The OTF is an existing donor of IBA and during the current year it has helped as many as 6 deserving students.