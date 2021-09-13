(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Institute of business Administration (IBA) will host launch of a book titled " State of Pakistan's Economy during the Pandemic and Beyond 2021-22" on Wednesday.

The programme will start at IBA's main campus by 4:30pm, said a statement issued on Monday.

The book will be launched through a panel discussion featuring the following panelists technical specialist in agriculture policies, Dr. Mubarik Ahmed, former Federal secretary for finance and revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan and Director, Applied Economics Research Centre, University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. Samina Khalil.