IBA will hold CEO forum on Sept 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Institute of business Administration (IBA) will hold CEO Forum-2021 on Thursday to discus industry academia linkages.

The discussion titled "Industry Academia Linkages- Why and How " is scheduled to start by 5.

00 p.m. at JS Auditorium of IBA City Campus, said a release.

IBA's Executive Director, Dr. S.Akbar Zaidi will moderate the discussion with the corporate leaders who will include Founder and CEO of Katalyst Labs,Ms. Jehan Ara and CEO of KFC-Pakistan, Raza Pirbhai.