IBCC Expands Digital Verification Initiative With New MoUs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM

The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) continues to advance its digitization agenda by streamlining its attestation, equivalence, verification, and customer support services. In a significant step forward, IBCC has initiated an online document verification system in collaboration with educational boards across Pakistan

As part of this initiative, IBCC recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab boards, ensuring their integration into the digital verification system. Building on this progress, IBCC has now formalized agreements with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and BISE Kohat.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the IBCC Secretariat in Islamabad, reaffirming IBCC’s commitment to revolutionizing document verification processes through digital means.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions in enhancing efficiency and transparency. He stated, “The integration of all educational boards into our digital verification system is a landmark achievement that will greatly benefit students and institutions by reducing processing times and ensuring authenticity.”

With this latest development, IBCC moves closer to its goal of a fully digitized education verification system, facilitating seamless coordination between educational boards and providing students with a hassle-free experience.

The commission remains committed to adopting modern technological solutions to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and reliability in its services.

