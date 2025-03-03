IBCC Expands Digital Verification Initiative With New MoUs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM
The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) continues to advance its digitization agenda by streamlining its attestation, equivalence, verification, and customer support services. In a significant step forward, IBCC has initiated an online document verification system in collaboration with educational boards across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) continues to advance its digitization agenda by streamlining its attestation, equivalence, verification, and customer support services. In a significant step forward, IBCC has initiated an online document verification system in collaboration with educational boards across Pakistan.
As part of this initiative, IBCC recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab boards, ensuring their integration into the digital verification system. Building on this progress, IBCC has now formalized agreements with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and BISE Kohat.
The MoU signing ceremony took place at the IBCC Secretariat in Islamabad, reaffirming IBCC’s commitment to revolutionizing document verification processes through digital means.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director IBCC, emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions in enhancing efficiency and transparency. He stated, “The integration of all educational boards into our digital verification system is a landmark achievement that will greatly benefit students and institutions by reducing processing times and ensuring authenticity.”
With this latest development, IBCC moves closer to its goal of a fully digitized education verification system, facilitating seamless coordination between educational boards and providing students with a hassle-free experience.
The commission remains committed to adopting modern technological solutions to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and reliability in its services.
Recent Stories
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
More Stories From Education
-
IBCC expands digital verification initiative with new MoUs3 minutes ago
-
PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students4 hours ago
-
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran3 days ago
-
Prof. Raza appointed as permanent Director of ICCBS – Karachi University4 days ago
-
22 supervisory staff of exam center banned for 3-year on negligence4 days ago
-
SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board4 days ago
-
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony4 days ago
-
SAU and NETS International Sign MoU for academic and technological collaboration4 days ago
-
473 graduated from Aga Khan University5 days ago
-
Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU6 days ago
-
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams6 days ago