IBCC, IUCPSS join hands for conducting career counseling sessions among students

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) have joint ventured for conducting awareness and career counseling sessions among students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) have joint ventured for conducting awareness and career counseling sessions among students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) have been signed in that regard between both the organizations, a press release said here on Monday.

Under the agreement, both organisations will cooperate and collaborate through fostering mutual cooperation and collaboration, conducting joint awareness and career counseling sessions, advocacy seminars, consultative workshops, conferences, competitions, Student Convention & Expo and other academic activities.

It was also agreed to promote curricular and co-curricular activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that students are future leaders, hence, as per mandate of the IBCC, a comprehensive leadership training program would be launched for the position holders of all intermediate boards across Pakistan.

He said that in collaboration with IUCPSS and its member institutions and partners, effective engagement of students would be ensured through organizing national and regional co-curricular activities and competitions.

He also underlined the importance of inculcating values of responsible citizenship and co-existence among the students.