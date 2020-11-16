UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IBCC, IUCPSS Join Hands For Conducting Career Counseling Sessions Among Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:48 PM

IBCC, IUCPSS join hands for conducting career counseling sessions among students

Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) have joint ventured for conducting awareness and career counseling sessions among students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) have joint ventured for conducting awareness and career counseling sessions among students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) have been signed in that regard between both the organizations, a press release said here on Monday.

Under the agreement, both organisations will cooperate and collaborate through fostering mutual cooperation and collaboration, conducting joint awareness and career counseling sessions, advocacy seminars, consultative workshops, conferences, competitions, Student Convention & Expo and other academic activities.

It was also agreed to promote curricular and co-curricular activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that students are future leaders, hence, as per mandate of the IBCC, a comprehensive leadership training program would be launched for the position holders of all intermediate boards across Pakistan.

He said that in collaboration with IUCPSS and its member institutions and partners, effective engagement of students would be ensured through organizing national and regional co-curricular activities and competitions.

He also underlined the importance of inculcating values of responsible citizenship and co-existence among the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Ghulam Ali Citizenship All Agreement

Recent Stories

APAC Insider selects APR for Best PR Agency 2020 A ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistani teams win first and third prize in the H ..

16 minutes ago

PM says Covid-19 is more lethal than before, bans ..

27 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

35 minutes ago

ADX achieves 92.2% in disclosure compliance of 3rd ..

35 minutes ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.