IB&M University Of Engineering & Technology, C&BGI Ink MoU

Tue 03rd December 2019

IB&M University of Engineering & Technology, C&BGI ink MoU

Institute of Business & Management (IB&M), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) and Cakes & Bakes Group of Industries (C&BGI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Vice Chancellor (VC) office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Institute of Business & Management (IB&M), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) and Cakes & Bakes Group of Industries (C&BGI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Vice Chancellor (VC) office on Tuesday.

C&BGI Chief Executive officer Riazul Hassan along with Managing Director, Group Head HR and Marketing Manager, UET VC Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar and Faculty members were present.

Chief Executive officer Riazul Hassan talked with Faculty, staff and students of IB&M and discussed various personality attributes required to become a successful entrepreneur.

Both parties agreed upon provision of funding for state of art auditorium chairs and renovation of IB&M UET.

It was also decided to collaborate and undertake joint research/industrial projects with mutual consent.

C&BGI will be facilitated by IB&M UET through provision of students and graduates for internship at Cakes & Bakes.

