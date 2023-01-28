UrduPoint.com

ICE&E Holds Extension Leadership Development Workshop At UVAS Ravi Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 01:45 PM

The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) arranged ‘First Extension Leadership Development Workshop’ at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023) The Institute of Continuing Education and Extension (ICE&E) arranged ‘First Extension Leadership Development Workshop’ at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki. The objectives of the workshop were the capacity building of participants on whole farming system, rural development, extension approaches and various innovative teaching tools & communication skills.

Director (ICE&E) Dr Hassan Mahmood Warriach chaired the inaugural session of extension leadership development workshop while 25 faculty members from Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) affiliated institutes from (Layya, Jhang, and Pattoki) and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hassan Mahmood Warriach said that multidisciplinary approach in the extension education is the only way to improve farmer livelihood & their profitability as well.

Research Manager Ms Humera Iqbal and Abdul Aziz facilitated to conduct this workshop to support participants understanding on creative facilitation methods and livestock assistant role in extension.

As a follow-up of each training workshop participants will initiate extension program around 10-15 villages of each respective LAD affiliated institute. The faculty members and their students will provide improved farm advisory services to farmers in different villages to improve the productivity and profitability of livestock farmers. A framework was also provided to the participants to improve their scientific writing skills as well. Various aspects discussed during workshop related to latest technical knowledge regarding animal husbandry & communication skills and scientific writing tools.

