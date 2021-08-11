ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) has planned various programs to celebrate 74th Pakistan's Day in most befitting manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) has planned various programs to celebrate 74th Pakistan's Day in most befitting manner.

Professor Dr. Younas Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Studies Department, told APP that various programs including walks, declamation contests and seminars have been planned in connection with Jashin-e- Azadi celebrations.

Established in 1913 on University Road, he said Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had special fondness for ICP due to dynamic role of its students in completion of his mission for Pakistan.

"The great Quaid had considered students of ICP, people of KP and FATA as a frontline force in his peaceful struggle for independence of Pakistan. Quaid e Azam had visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948 where he was greatly impressed by devotion of its faculty, staff and students besides building's domes, lush-green lawns, and majestic edifice of its beautiful architecture." In his last visit to the ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, he said Quaid e Azam had presented glowing tributes to services of ICP students towards making of Pakistan in these words. "I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are future builders of Pakistan." He reminded students that now the national goal of Pakistan had been achieved and now it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.

The legendary Quaid had advised students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background besides devote wholeheartedly towards studies. "Now we have our own government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards promotion of harmony, unity and development of Pakistan.

" "Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it," the great Quaid told ICP students.

On students' demands, he said establishment of a quality university in Peshawar was very nearer to his heart, which would be great centre of education and learning from where the rays of knowledge and culture can spread throughout middle East and Central Asia and soon people of this province would get a university here.

Following a gap of one year, Government had established University of Peshawar near Islamia College Peshawar in 1949. Quaid e Azam chose to become an honorary member of Khyber Union, a debating society of the college, in 1936.

The love of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for ICP could be judged from his will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in which he had declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul islam, Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property," Prof Dr Younas said.

He said It was the love of people of KP with Quaid Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in this province and after that nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from here.

"Quaid e Azam was a great symbol of independence and democracy, who strongly believed in power of the masses, the rule of law, equality and supremacy of constitution and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 after a short time of seven years following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940.

The best way to celebrate Independence Day is to work hard in line with principles set by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan's economically stronger and prosperous country in the world.