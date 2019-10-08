ICRC, Shariah Academy Organize course on islam and international humanitarian law

A four-day regional course on Islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), commenced here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) A four-day regional course on islam and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) organized by the Shariah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), commenced here on Tuesday.Academy is organizing this course in collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which is being attended by the Islamic scholars hailing from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and all the provinces of Pakistan representing various universities.The course contents include protection of cultural property, command responsibility: Islam & IHL perspectives, acts prohibited in war (IHL perspective), acts prohibited in war (Islamic law perspective), enforcement mechanism of IHL, relevance of Siyar & contemporary Muslim ummah and Islamic law of Siyar and curriculum of madaris and universities.

Dragana Kojic Head of Delegations (ICRC) elaborated activities of ICRC in Pakistan.

She said that there are similarities in IHL and Islamic teachings on human rights and this training course would be a platform to identify those similarities. She said ICRC and Islamic organizations such as Shariah Academy have common objectives which bring both sides more closely to serve the humanity. She also told about ICRC activities amid natural calamities.