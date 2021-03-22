"IDEA Dairy Workshop International Thinking In Dairy Future" Jointly Organised By UVAS, Alltech Pakistan

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Alltech Pakistan jointly organised a daylong virtual "IDEA Dairy Workshop International Thinking in Dairy Future"

Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak presided over the concluding session of the workshop while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director/CEO Alltech Pakistan Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon and a number of professionals, stakeholders, farmers, processer, academician, researchers and well known experts joined through video link.



The objectives of the workshop were to maximum educate and aware the dairy local farmers and human resource associated with supply chain regarding, food safety and security, new technologies and advance practices being brought in local market by private corporate farmers.



While addressing the concluding session of the workshop, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak briefed the participants regarding dairy industry hidden potential, loopholes and also discussed dairy business in Pakistan.

He said dairy industry has revolutionized greatly in the last two decades and it engage 8.4 million farmers directly. He said small rural farmers are also transforming into commercial and private sector role can`t be overlooked in dairy development locally.

He lauded the organizer to arranged such an informative workshops which enable to increase connectivity and helpful in improving practices. He also said there is need to bring consistency and commitment through policies.

Prof Dr Nasim said that UVAS currently offers unique services for the local farmers including early diagnostics which help them to eradicate disease of dairy animals and save their profit.

He said UVAS always actively involved in supporting farmers by providing them dairy trainings, 24/7 clinical and disease diagnostics laboratories facilities for the profitability of dairy farming community.

Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon presented a “Shared Resource Model” and said this modal is already in practice at large dairies but we need to customize and tailors it further for the rural farmers.

He said farmers are seeking one solution window and that will be consultative value creation modal.

Many well-known experts/professionals from UVAS including Incharge University Diagnostics Lab Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor, Associate Professor Dr Naveed-ul-Haq, Assistant Professor Dr Aijaz Ali Channa, Dairy Farm Manager Dr Hifz-ul-Rehman and International expert from Italy Mr Paolo Colturato were the resource persons of the workshop.

They delivered their online lectures on different topics related to available health and disease diagnostic facilities at UVAS for livestock farming community, forecasting model which showed how simple practices and advancement can save farmers from huge loses, improve efficiency and profitability, reproductive efficiency and how this challenge could be overcome at the farm level with some easy management/key consideration, precise milking practices and udder health importance and importance of minerals in influencing animal function and farm performance and profitability, etc.