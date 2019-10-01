UrduPoint.com
Idea Of Subject-based Universities To Be Amended: Raja Yasir

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the concept of subject-based universities would be amended and the college sector will be improved through systematic amendments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the concept of subject-based universities would be amended and the college sector will be improved through systematic amendments.

Addressing the 10th syndicate meeting of Government College for Women University Faisalabad on Tuesday, he said that the government would introduce new model to improve efficiency of colleges.

Accoirding to a handout issued here, he said the government was planning that the top university of the district would directly supervise the efficiency of respective colleges in the division.

He said that no nation could make progress without excellence in higher education and therefore the government was focusing to improve academic standards of higher education institutions in Punjab.

About the educational reforms, the minister said that the government wanted to put all the universities under uniform charter; there should be a single charter to manage the administrative affairs of all the public sector universities.

He said it was not easy to manage sub campuses far away from the main campus in remote areas therefore government was planning to attach all the sub-campus with the universities located in the same district.

He said that the government would promote industry-academia linkages and provide all resources to the researchers for improving ranking of universities.

He said that the results of education policies of Punjab government would bring fruit soon. Syndicate directed the VC to seek advice from Law Department about the regularization of university staff.

Members also approved the budget of the university.

Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq , Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, members from law and finance department, Registrar, Controller, Treasurer of the university and other syndicate members participated in the meeting.

