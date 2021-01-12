UrduPoint.com
IEP Holds Lecture For Young Engineers On 'aviation Electronics'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:53 PM

IEP holds lecture for young engineers on 'aviation electronics'

The Institution of Engineers, Pakistan Rawalpindi, Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) organized here a Continued Professional Development (CPD)-lecture on Aviation Electronics (Communication and Navigation Equipment) for the benefit of young engineers

The event was conducted by Engineer Ahmad Shamim and Gp Capt (Retd) Engineer Najamuddin, Secretary IEP-RIC was the Resource Person on the occasion, who explained various technical aspects of Aviation Electronics with special reference to communication and navigation system.

Gp Capt (Retd) Najamuddin shared with the participants his vast experience and rich knowledge in the field of Electronics and Communication and briefed them about the basics of air space management and Air Traffic Control system (ATC).

He explained the functioning of different elements of Civil Aviation Authority with emphases on ATC Eqpt. Also details of evolution of Avionics Eqpt and components on board Commercial Aircraft was elaborated.

After the lecture question-answer session was held that reflected the keen interest of the young engineers to keep them abreast with the new developments in the field of aviation electronics.

The event was presided over by the Chairman of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center Hafiz Ehsan Ul Qazi, who in his concluding remarks assured that the center will continue to hold such rich-knowledge-based lectures for the graduate engineers, enabling them to learn from their seniors in the relevant fields.

