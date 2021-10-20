UrduPoint.com

Iftikhar Rejoins Gomal University As VC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:01 PM

Iftikhar rejoins Gomal University as VC

Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has rejoined the post of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has rejoined the post of Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday by Registrar Office Gomal University DI Khan that Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has rejoined university as Vice Chancellor in pursuance of Higher education, Archives and library Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning here that Prof Iftikhar was sent on forced leave on April 22 by the Governor as the Chancellor of the public sector university over the former's objection to the government's decision to establish an agriculture university on the premises of the Gomal University.

