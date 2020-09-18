IG Prisons Sindh lauds AIOU free education service for inmates

Inspector General Prisons and Correction Service, Sindh, Kazi Nazir Ahmed Friday issued directives to all Jail Superintendents of the province to coordinate with Regional centres of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for ensuring maximum number of admissions of prisoners in various academic programmes of the university offered in the current semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):Inspector General Prisons and Correction Service, Sindh, Kazi Nazir Ahmed Friday issued directives to all Jail Superintendents of the province to coordinate with Regional centres of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for ensuring maximum number of admissions of prisoners in various academic programmes of the university offered in the current semester.

According to a press release , the IG Prisons during a meeting with Atif Farooq Solangi, in-charge Model Study Center,Malir, Karachi highly appreciated the role of AIOU in promotion of education, especially provision of free education to prisoners.

He viewed that education brought change both at individual and societal levels. Education would help the inmates in becoming useful citizens of the country, he hoped.

Atif Solangi briefed the high-ups of Sindh Prisons and Correction Service regarding AIOU's efforts for promoting education in general and provision of free education facility to inmates confined in different prisons throughout the country.

He informed that besides other poor and marginalized strata of the society AIOU offered free education to prisoners to bring positive changes in them at affective and psychological levels.

For availing the facility of free education by inmates confined in different prisons of Sindh, the IG issued urgent directives to all Jail Superintendents to nominate focal person at the level of Assistant Superintendent level at each jail for coordination with regional centre of the AIOU at their respective region for admissions of the prisoners in different academic programmes of the university offered in Autumn semester 2020.

Copies of the same letter have also been sent to Additional Chief Secretary home Department, Sindh, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Deputy Inspector General Prisons and Correction Service, Sindh, DRS, AIOU, PSO to Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Prisons Affairs.