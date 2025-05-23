IHC Notifies Holiday On May 28, Summer Vacations Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 11:19 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notifications regarding the Youm-e-Takbeer holiday and annual summer vacations in lower courts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notifications regarding the Youm-e-Takbeer holiday and annual summer vacations in lower courts.
On the instructions of the Acting Chief Justice, the Deputy Registrar office issued the notifications.
According to a separate notification, the Islamabad High Court and subordinate courts will be closed on May 28, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.
The courts of the District and Sessions Court East and West will also remain closed on May 28.
While according to another notification, the Islamabad High Court will have summer vacations from July 1 to August 31.
During the summer vacations, only emergency cases will be heard.
