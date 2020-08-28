UrduPoint.com
IIE Network Honors Sargodha University With Complementary Membership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Sargodha University has been honored by the Institute of International Education (IIE) Network with one-year complementary membership

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sargodha University has been honored by the Institute of International Education (IIE) Network with one-year complementary membership.

The Institute of International Education, an independent nonprofit Network founded in 1919, is among the world largest and most experienced international education and training organizations with over 1,300 member institutions around the world.

Among the many IIE-administered programmes are the Fulbright and Humphrey Fellowship Programmes, the Gilman International Scholarship Programme and the International Visitor Leadership Programme, administered on behalf of the US Department of State.

The membership will provide an opportunity to the university to be an important link in a network of over 7,000 global professionals, policy makers, administrators, and researchers with a commitment to the internationalization of the institution.

Under the membership, free access will be provided to the Membership Directory of IIE Network containing comprehensive listings and resources for networking and internationalizing the university, and information on all the various IIE-administered scholarship and fellowship programmes for students, scholars and administrators.

The membership will also provide free and unlimited access to IIE Network and open doors online for all designees, free subscription to IIE interactive, IIE's weekly email newsletter, free copy of open doors report on international student mobility, free subscription for all designees to IIE Networker Magazine, participation in Andrew Heiskell awards for Innovation in International Education, and premium access and discounts to IIE conferences and events.

On the occasion, Dr Masood Sarwar ,Director Academics Sargodha University, said that the membership with IIE Network would not only open new horizons of information to students,faculty and staff of the university but also play an important role in internationalization ofthe Sargodha University.

