IIUI Board of Trustees convenes 16th meeting in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) convened its 16th session at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Riyadh.

The meeting evaluated decisions made in previous meetings, approved the strategic plan, and set the university’s vision for the next five years, said a press release on Tuesday.

With a mix of in-person and virtual attendance, the session reiterated IIUI’s commitment to advancing academic excellence and consolidating its global standing.

The session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Ahmad Salem Mohammad Al-Ameri, Pro-Chancellor of IIUI and Rector of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

Prof. Dr. Al-Ameri welcomed participants and acknowledged the hybrid nature of the meeting, with members attending both in person at the Round Hall of the Conference Building in Riyadh and virtually from various locations.

Expressing gratitude to the President of Pakistan and Chancellor of IIUI, Asif Ali Zardari, for entrusting him with this responsibility, Prof. Dr. Al-Ameri lauded IIUI's contributions to Pakistan and the Muslim world.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts to elevate IIUI into the ranks of leading global universities and expressed optimism about addressing institutional challenges and promoting progress.

The board deliberated on the implementation status of decisions from the 14th and 15th BOT meetings, held on June 30, 2020, and December 11, 2023, respectively. The IIUI Strategic Plan (2022–2026), emphasizing academic excellence, research expansion, and institutional growth, received formal approval.

The session was graced by notable attendees, including the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki; Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Salem Mohammed Al-Malik; President of Umul Qura University, Makkah, Prof. Dr. Moaddi Mohammed Al-Madhib; President of the Islamic University of Madina, Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Aqla; Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan/ Rector IIUI, Prof.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and the Acting President of IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed. Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani - Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Allama Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi - Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Muhammad Shakeel Malik , Secretary to the President of Pakistan, Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Virtual participants included esteemed figures such as Hon’ble Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Hon. Justice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman, Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court, Islamabad, Ms. Amna Baloch - Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Esa, Secretary General of Rabita Al-Alam Al-Islami and Chairman of the League of Islamic Universities; Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr. Osman Bakar, President of the International Islamic University Malaysia; Prof. Dr. Mohamed Sami Abdel-Sadeq, President of Cairo University; Prof. Dr. Salama Gomaa Daoud, President of Al-Azhar University; and Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The IIUI delegation, led by Rector Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Acting President Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the hospitality of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

The delegation commended the host university’s unwavering support in promoting collaboration and advancing the shared vision of academic excellence.

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), established in 1980 with the support of several Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stands as one of Pakistan's premier educational institutions.

The university offers a diverse range of programs across 11 faculties, including Arabic, Islamic Studies, Social Sciences, Sharia and Law, Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Sciences. Renowned for its academic excellence and cultural diversity, IIUI has become a leading hub for higher education in the country.