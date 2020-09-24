IIUI, Egypt agree on enhancing cooperation in education sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, and Dr.Tarek Dahroug, Ambassador of Egypt Thursday agreed on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

The meeting between IIUI President and the Egyptian Ambassador was held here at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the university. On the occasion, the Ambassador congratulated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as university President.

He assured full support to IIUI and desired that the university should expand its joint ventures with Egyptian universities.While appreciating the role of IIUI, he said it is one of the vital educational institutions of Muslim world that nurtures young minds in the light of Islamic teachings.

On the occasion, Dr. Hathalsaid university will be eager to hold joint ventures with universities of Egypt to address the contemporary challenges of the hour. He said IIUI will keep playing its role in dissemination of islam's message of peace.

The IIUI President lauded the services of teachers of Egypt at IIUI and thanked Egyptian government for continuous cooperation with university.

Dr. Hathalalso briefed the Ambassador on IIUI vision, achievements and future goals. He said that university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and teachings.