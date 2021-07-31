UrduPoint.com

IIUI Extends Last Date Of Admission Till Aug 16

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 04:55 PM

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply for admission in more than 100 programs of its 9 faculties till August 16th, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply for admission in more than 100 programs of its 9 faculties till August 16th, 2021.

According to IIUI, the university administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and requests of applicants to extend the date.

The university has offered admissions in BS, MS and PhD programs of 9 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology, Shariah and Law.

The applicants can apply by visiting the IIUI website or this link http://admission.iiu.edu.pk. Male applicants can also call on 051-9019567 and female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance and details.

