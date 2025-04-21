IIUI female student shot dead in hostel; hunt for assailant underway

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Ramna Police Station jurisdiction witnessed a tragic incident as a 22-year-old female student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant inside her hostel's room in Sector G-10/1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Ramna Police Station jurisdiction witnessed a tragic incident as a 22-year-old female student of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant inside her hostel's room in Sector G-10/1.

A police official told APP on Monday, the tragic incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Friday night, when an unknown man scaled the wall of Kainaat Girls Hostel, located on Aoun Muhammad Rizvi Road, and entered the premises. The assailant reportedly remained in the courtyard for nearly an hour before the victim, identified as "N", stepped out of her room and noticed the intruder.

He said the suspect forcibly entered the room where N and her roommates were present. Brandishing a pistol, he motioned the girls to remain silent before opening fire on N, fatally wounding her.

He said the injured girl was rushed to PIMS Hospital by hostel staff and fellow residents, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The accused, described as a young man in white clothing aged between 25 and 26, fled the scene.

He said the police, upon receiving the information, immediately reached the hospital and conducted a preliminary investigation. Forensic teams collected evidence, and the body was shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

He said a case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Zaid Khan, who stated that he had arrived from Balakot after receiving news of the incident.

The search operations are underway, and multiple teams have been constituted to apprehend the killer. The incident has sparked outrage across social circles, with demands from the public for swift justice and increased security at private hostels.