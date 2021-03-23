UrduPoint.com
IIUI Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan Day was held on Tuesday at the Faisal Masjid Campus of International Islamic University (IIUI) Islamabad.

The ceremony was organized by Dawah Academy, while it was attended by IIU President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-otaibi, Vice Presidents of the university, Deans, DGs and the course participants of Islamic Orientation Program of Dawah academy hailing from forces of Pakistan.

On the occasion, IIU President hoisted the flag at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university. In his speech, Dr. Hathal said that Pakistan Day is the manifestation of one Nation, one Destiny based on the principles of social justice, self-determination and equality.

He added, in its 74 years, Pakistani nation has witnessed many challenges and measured up to each one with resilience, resolve and pride. "Pakistan today is a country that exudes confidence and is brimming with promise" he said.

IIU President said that education is always a key to success and universities are the torch bearers of a nation that moves towards the destination of success and prosperity.

He reiterated his resolve that International Islamic University will be among the leading ranks to make Pakistan proud across the nations through its skilled youth, research and academic excellence.

