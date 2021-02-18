IIUI holds seminar on religion & challenges of scientific age

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) Thursday organized a one day seminar on "Religion & Challenges of Scientific Age" at Faisal Masjid Campus of International Islamic University (IIU).

It was addressed by IIUI leadership, renowned intellectuals, researchers, religious scholars and social experts.

Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan , former PM AJK addressing the seminar elaborated the facts similar and proved both by religion and science. He discussed evolution of life, universe, theory of relativity, Quranic ideology and other aspects in the light of science and religion.

He also discussed micro and macro level challenges and shed light on the approach of solutions in the light of religion and science.

Speaking on the occasion, IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that there is dire need to address the confusion prevailing in the minds of youth regarding religion and science.

He elaborated that both are interlinked and the masses, specially the youth must be told that religion and science are not against each other.

He called upon the universities to prepare young Muslim minds integrated with teachings of islam who should also be well aware of the contemporary changes of science.

Vice-President AF&P, Dr N.B.Jumani in his speech at the seminar called upon Muslim world to promote research on comparative religions. He stressed for quality research and improvements in research on the scientific bases.

He congratulated IRD on organizing the seminar on the vital topic and hoped that the learned speakers will enlighten the minds of participant youth.

Executive Director IRD, Husnul Amin in his welcome address briefed about the Institute's activities of research and Dialogue. He said this is the age of reasoning and freedom of discussion that is why debate on religion and science has increased. He vowed that the IRD will keep its efforts on for useful and constructive dialogue.

The seminar was also addressed by Khurshid Nadeem, Allama Ammar Nasir, Dr. Khalid Masood, Dr. Bibi Ameena and Dr. Ayesha Qurat ul ain. On the occasion, a book published by IRD on the topic of " Sainsi dor aur Mazhabi Biyaniye" by " Abid Tihami was also launched.

